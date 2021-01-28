Amit Shah Meets Delhi Police Injured In Farmers' Riot; Yogendra Yadav Now Plays Victim

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met Police personnel who were injured in the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26. The Home Minister visited the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital and Sushtura Trauma Centre, Civil Lines in the national capital and was also seen distributing fruits to the injured. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "We are proud of their courage and bravery." The Delhi Police Commissioner also said that bravery awards would be given to the personnel.

Amit Shah meets injured Delhi Police personnel

Meeting the injured Delhi Police personnel. We are proud of their courage and bravery. https://t.co/7ooTwEf06x — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, sources said that the Delhi Police Commissioner has given a detailed report to Amit Shah with regard to the violence that broke out during the farmers' protest. Amit Shah has so far chaired two meetings related to the violence in the national capital and has passed on important instructions to the Delhi Police, sources said. The meeting was attended by security agencies, intelligence agencies and top officials of Delhi Police, sources said.

Lookout Notice against farmer leaders

Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has issued a Lookout Notice (LOC) against some farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Balbir Singh Rajewal with the help of immigration. The passports of these leaders will be seized as a part of the process, said Delhi Police in a statement.

According to ANI, the notice to Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait asks him to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26. The notice also reads, "You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation. You are directed to submit your response within 3 days."

'Not going to be intimidated': Yogendra Yadav

Meanwhile, "Farmer leader", "Political activist" & "Swaraj India chief", Yogendra Yadav has alleged that BJP troll army has launched a hate campaign against him. Taking to Twitter, he alleged, "First they released my personal number, leading to hundreds of abusive, threatening phone calls. Now they've called for crowds to gather outside my home this evening. I am informing the Delhi Police. Not going to be intimidated."

READ | Remorseless on incitement clips & Delhi riot, BKU's Rakesh Tikait says 'we won't go home'

READ | Yogendra Yadav & co get 3 days to explain tractor parade riot; Shah to meet injured police

BJP troll army has launched a hate campaign against me.

First they released my personal number, leading to hundreds of abusive, threatening phone calls.

Now they've called for crowds to gather outside my home this evening.

I am informing @DelhiPolice

Not going to be intimidated. — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 28, 2021

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agri laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that 25 criminal cases were registered in connection with the violence in which 394 personnel were injured and 30 police vehicles damaged. Yogendra Yadav had cut a sorry figure after the violence, appearing on TV and attempting to express how disheartened he was that matters had got out of hand, seemingly intent on continuing the charade of being a farmer leader.

READ | Doctor's wife disrupts live stream as he gets vaccine without her; 'will do aisi ki taisi'

READ | Joe Biden administration changes stand on India’s bid for permanent UNSC membership

(With agency inputs)