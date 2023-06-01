Amit Shah Meets Ethnic Groups In Manipur, Forms Peace Committee, Orders CBI Probe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stated that the union government has decided to set up a Judicial Commission under the chairmanship of a retired judge of the level of the Chief Justice of the High Court to investigate all the aspects of Manipur violence.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In the last 1 month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. I express my condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence. I have visited several places in Manipur in the last 3 days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of the Meitei and Kuki communities."

"Discussions have also been held with women representatives and intellectuals to establish peace. I have also held meetings with 11 political parties and sportspersons," he added.

The Home Minister further stated that a judicial commission will be constituted which will be led by a retired Chief Justice of High Court to probe the Maniour violence. "The Government has decided to set up a Judicial Commission under the chairmanship of a retired judge (of the level of the Chief Justice of High Court) to investigate all the aspects of violence, all the causes of violence and to investigate who is responsible for the violence. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members from corporate, athletes, people from political parties, elected representatives, and members of civil societies," Shah said.

CBI will also investigate: Shah

Shah also announced the formation of "Interagency Unified Command" to establish coordination between the agencies in Manipur. "Many agencies are working in Manipur. To establish better coordinating between them, under the chairmanship of retired DG of CRPF Kuldiep Singh, an Interagency Unified Command will be established," he said.

"CBI will also be investigating a few of the cases therein, and I assure the people of Manipur that the investigations will be carried out without any bias and discrimination and the guilty will be punished," the Home Minister added.

Speaking on relief and rehabilitation, he said, "A relief and rehabilitation package has also been chalked out. The next of kin of those who lost their lives in the violence will be given Rs 5 lakh by the Central government and Rs 5 lakh by the Manipur government. This amount will be transferred to the victims through DBT."