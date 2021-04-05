Amit Shah Meets Forces In Chhattisgarh, Assures 'fight Against Maoists Will Be Won'

Hours after a fierce gunbattle with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who flew down to pay his tribute to the 22 martyrs, went to meet the forces. Addressing them, he assured that the battle against Maoists will be intensified and will be won in the end.

Talking about the fight that lasted for approximately four hours, he outlined that not just our forces, even the Maoists suffered losses, and further going on to boost their morale, he asserted, "In the years, we have seen that we have considerably pushed our posts and have reached areas that were earlier impossible to reach, the roads have been improved and the camps have also been increased, and the number of soldiers has also increased. there are problems, but stay rest assured that the govt will provide you with the best available solutions."

Acknowledging that the loss of the soldiers is an irreparable loss, he stated that the area has been deprived of even the basic facilities because of the terror of the Maoists, there are no good schools, no hospitals, because of which the people are suffering. "If we want to bring relief to the ones suffering, and bring development to the area, we would have to continue our fight," he said.

He also had a message for the Maoists. Suggesting them to give up arms and return to normal life, he said, " If you do that, we are still ready to accept you with open arms, but if you come with ammunitions, we would be forced to retaliate in the same way."

Amit Shah meets the injured soldiers

Before addressing the forces, he had gone to the hospital to meet the injured soldiers and review the situation. Sharing a video of the same on his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Meeting the injured security personnel in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Their valour and courage cannot be put in words!"

Earlier in the day, he, along with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel went to pay tribute to security personnel martyred. He laid wreaths at their coffins.

