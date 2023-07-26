Amit Shah Meets Gujjar-Bakkerwal Delegation, Assures No Dilution In Their Existing Quota

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Gujjar and Bakkerwal community of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), that their reservation will be protected. They had recorded their resentment against the reservation given to the Pahari community in the Scheduled tribe quota. HM Shah assured that their rights will remain intact, and a separate quota will be given to Pahari community in J&K. Gujjar and Bakkerwals are getting ten percent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions in the J&K region.

The assurance was given to 21 members delegation of Gujjar and Bakkerwals that included various public representatives, meeting with both delegations separately lasted for around an hour. The Pahari delegation including 23 leaders from across J&K was led by Muzaffar Hussain Beig and Vibodh Gupta.

Reservation to Paharis to be extended at other levels too

One of the leaders from the Pahari community who attended the meeting informed Republic that the inclusion of Paharis in the ST category will also ensure political reservation for them from grassroot Panchayat to Assembly and Parliamentary polls in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Pahari Kabila, Paddari tribe, Gadda tribal Brahmans, and Koli tribal community will receive separate reservations. The specific percentage of reservations will be determined through consultations between the Central and Union Territory Governments,” added sources.

Before meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, both delegations met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in New Delhi and BJP J&K In charge Tarun Chugh who also assured them that the sentiments of all the community members will be respected. “No one’s rights will be touched; the Government will ensure that all communities move for the development of the country,” both communities were assured.

Bill to be introduced in the ongoing Monsoon session

Sources further informed Republic that the Pahari reservation bill will be introduced as early as today (on Wednesday), if the house works smoothly. Both delegations were given assurance that Government will ensure that bill is passed in both houses as soon as house proceedings allow after which it will strengthen Pahari Kabila, Paddari tribe, Gadda tribal Brahmans, and Koli tribal community.

With this bill getting approval, it will also ensure that Pahari Kabila, Paddari tribe, Gadda tribal Brahmans, and Koli tribal communities get a political reservation which will be implemented with the upcoming Panchayat Polls in Jammu and Kashmir. State Election Commissioner Braj Raj Sharma said that elections will be held in October- November and will be on a non-party basis.