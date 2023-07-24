Ready To Discuss Manipur, Why Is Opposition Blocking Debate: Amit Shah In Parliament

UPDATE- The Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the BJP-led Central government on July 26, confirmed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as per the latest confirmation received on July 25 at 10:32 pm

Amid the ruckus in Parliament over the Manipur violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the central government is ready to discuss the ongoing violence in the northeastern state of Manipur. Addressing the Lok Sabha following the uproar, the Union minister urged the Opposition to allow the discussion to take place.

“I am ready for a discussion on Manipur. Don't know why the Opposition does not want it. I request the Opposition to let a discussion take place on the issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | Government is ready for discussion on Manipur. Request Opposition to let discussion take place, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/rjHLzOcKu7 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

The Home Minister’s statement came after he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday in view of the ruckus in Parliament over Manipur violence. The meeting took place after a deadlock was witnessed in both the Houses of Parliament as the Opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Manipur violence and the recent horror video that went viral on social media platforms.

Centre vs Opposition on Manipur

The Parliament on Monday witnessed a massive deadlock between the BJP-led central government and the Opposition parties over the Manipur incident. While the leaders belonging to the newly-formed I.N.D.I.A protested against the Centre demanding a discussion on Manipur violence, the government claimed that the Opposition is purposely and intentionally trying to create a situation to delay the discussion on Manipur.

"The Manipur incident is definitely very serious and understanding the situation, PM himself has said that what happened in Manipur has put the entire nation to shame. We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, adding, “But I see that there are a few political parties that unnecessarily want to create a situation so that the discussion on Manipur can't take place. I am clearly levelling allegations that this Opposition is not serious over Manipur.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition accused the central government of not wanting to discuss the Manipur violence. Supporting the Opposition’s demand, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chaddha said, “We want that the discredited government in Manipur should be sacked and President rule should be imposed in the state."

AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended on Monday for the entire duration of the Monsoon session for his "unruly behaviour". The action against Sanjay Singh was taken after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Responding to AAP leader Sanjay Singh's suspension from Rajya Sabha, BJP leader Sushil Modi said, "He was trying to Hijack the session. We are ready to discuss the Manipur issue."