Amit Shah Meets Parents Of Sidhu Moosewala Days After His Murder In Punjab's Mansa

Days after the murder of Sidhu Mooswala in Punjab's Mansa, the youth singer's parents met Union Home Minister on Saturday. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the Congress leader's father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur can be seen sitting alongside Amit Shah. In the brief meeting that took place at the airport in Chandigarh, demand has been made to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming foul play in the murder of the 28-year-old, artist-turned-politician.

Just a day ago, Chief Minister of the state, Bhagwant Mann pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest. "Police have got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home in Mansa district. Earlier, Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met the family of Moosewala in Mansa to condole the death of the singer.

A request by the Punjab government for a probe by a sitting high court judge into the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala has reportedly not been accepted. A communication in this regard has been sent to the state government has been sent by the court administration in this regard.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin -- when a car came from behind, and two from in front, firing. In all, around 30 rounds were fired by the assailants at Moosewala’s car. All three people in the car sustained injuries. The singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

The attack took place just a day after the youth singer's along with that of 424 people's security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police last Saturday ahead of the Ghallughara week, the anniversary of 'Operation Blue Star' in 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security cover of 424 protectees which was scaled down temporarily will be restored from June 7.