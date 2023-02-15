Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar Get On A Call To Discuss Bihar Governor Appointment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing his 'Samadhan Yatra' on Tuesday, February 14, revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had telephoned him on February 13 night to convey the appointment of the new Governor. The move by BJP to reach out to its one-time ally comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

JD(U) spokesperson's statement after the call

JD(U) spokesperson Ranbir Nandan recalled the phone conversation between Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar in August 2022, just before the latter left BJP to ally with Congress and RJD. While talking to Amit Shah at that time, he assured him that there was "nothing to worry about", and left NDA the next day.

Nandan said that it was just a call and that Bihar Chief Minister always follows the coalition dharna. He also said that irrespective of whosoever he has been in an alliance with, it has been with utmost sincerity.

Nitish Kumar spoke about Shah's latest call while speaking to the media during the state-wide Yatra and left it to his JD(U) colleagues to clarify that "nothing should be read into this."

Bihar CM committed to Mahagathbandhan

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also claimed that Nitish Kumar has been committed to the seven-party grand alliance and its motive of "BJP-mukt Bharat".

'The bond of Mahagathbandhan is very strong and none can break it. The Mahagathbandhan has been formed with a maha uddeshya (bigger objective)', said Mritunjay Tiwari.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar becomes Bihar governor

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was appointed the governor of Bihar on Sunday, February 12. Arlekar who was made the governor of the non-BJP-ruled state, told PTI that it does not make a difference which party the government belongs to.

The Centre on February 12 appointed six new faces as governors, and Arlekar (68) was shifted from the post of Himachal Pradesh's governor to Bihar. He said, "They must have given me the responsibility of a bigger state considering my past experience."