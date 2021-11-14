Amit Shah Offers Prayers In Tirumala; To Chair South Zonal Council Meeting Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati, and offered prayers at the holy shrine. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and a delegation comprising of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairperson YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swami and other YSRCP and BJP leaders. Earlier in the day, he reached Tirupati and was received by the state chief minister at the Renigunta airport.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister tweeted images from his visit and wrote, "Blessed to have offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. May Lord Venkateswara bless everyone with peace and prosperity."

Blessed to have offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. May Lord Venkateswara bless everyone with peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/JFp7Ty3AIy — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 13, 2021



Meanwhile, Amit Shah will be chairing the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council to be held on November 14. Chief Ministers from other states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, and Lieutenant governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, and administrator of Lakshadweep are expected to attend the meeting.

Amit Shah on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh

Amit Shah who is on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh has a series of things on his schedule. He will visit Venkatachalam on Sunday to participate in a programme organised by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after which he will be visiting the Akshara Vidyalayam and Soma vocational training centres. Next, he will reach the trust headquarters for attending the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the trust.

On the same day, he will be participating in the Southern Zonal Council meeting and will later return to Delhi via Tirupati on Monday after a darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

South Zonal Council meeting

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amit Shah has always emphasised using the platform of zonal councils for dispute resolving and promoting cooperative federalism as this council takes off issues between the Centre and the states. It provides a forum for resolving these irritants between states and the Centre, the Home Ministry informed.

Several issues are discussed in the council including boundary-related disputes, infrastructure, security, housing, education, tourism sector, etc.

(With agency inputs, Image: @AmitShah/Twitter)