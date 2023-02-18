Amit Shah On 2-Day Visit To Maharashtra, Visits Deekshabhoomi, Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir

After watching a special musical fountain and light show at Futala Lake in Nagpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Deekshabhoomi Monument and Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at the Reshimbagh area.

Shah visited Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956, and paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution. He paid the visit around 10.30 am.

Maharashtra | Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/B8KD4xIe7x — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

Amit Shah was accompanied by Devendra Fadnavis, the party's leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On the occasion of the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Home Minister on Sunday will inaugurate the first phase of the theme park "Shiv Srishti," based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, in Ambegaon, Pune.

He will later offer prayers at Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur as well as garlanding of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Ji Maharaj in the area.

He will later participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary festival organised on the completion of 100 years of the New Education Society in Kolhapur at Lohia High School in Kolhapur.

The two-day tour of Shah will come to an end on Sunday night in Kolhapur with a "Vijay Sankalp Rally" at the BJP Headquarters.

