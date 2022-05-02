Amit Shah On 3-day Visit To Bengal From May 4, To Stop Internal Strife In BJP State Unit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal from May 4 to May 6. The three-day visit to the state comes on a mission to rejuvenate the BJP cadres and stop infighting in the party’s state unit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is Shah’s first visit to the state since the 2021 Assembly polls after TMC returned to power.

Union Home Minister is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on the evening of May 4. He will participate in the government program at Hengalganj on May 5 and then land in Siliguri at 3 pm on the same day. Amit Shah will address a public rally in Railway Maidan and meet various community leaders in the evening.

On May 6, the minister will attend a government program at Teen Bigha and then meet with elected representatives and office-bearers of the party in Kolkata in the afternoon. Later in the day, he will attend the Cultural Ministry program at Victoria Memorial. He will then make a visit to the RSS office.

Responding to Amit Shah's visit to the state, the TMC said the Union Minister’s visit will have no impact on Bengal politics. Party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP is struggling to maintain a balance between the party's old-timers and newcomers. He added that Shah is visiting the state as he is aware of his party’s internal fighting and its defeat in Asansol by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. Stating that the BJP candidate lost her deposit in Ballygunge, now there is a competition among the state BJP leaders over who will meet him.

Internal conflict in West Bengal BJP

The BJP has failed to win a single election in Bengal, since winning 77 seats in the Assembly polls last year and becoming the main Opposition in the state.

Recently, Party MP Soumitra Khan, national vice president Dilip Ghosh and national secretary Anupam Hazra took jibes against the new state leadership under Sukanta Majumdar and criticised him for being “inexperienced”. Also, in the recent bypoll, the party lost the Asansol Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress.

(Image: ANI)