Amit Shah Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Veer Savarkar; 'He Gives Us Inspiration & Strength'

Remembering brave freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his 139th birth anniversary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took to Twitter to pay homage, stating that his sacrifices continue to provide inspiration and strength. In a video shared by Amit Shah on Twitter, he can be seen paying floral tributes to Savarkar and further bowing down in front of his picture.

"Tributes to the symbol of nationalism, freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Savarkar ji’s life is a classic example of how one can live for the country. His sacrificing life will continue to give us inspiration and strength", Shah tweeted in Hindi.

In a separate Tweet, the Home Minister further noted that Savarkar's unparalleled contribution to India's freedom movement and his efforts to abolish untouchability from the society can never be forgotten.

“Veer Savarkar ji received two life imprisonment in one life and the inhuman tortures of the dungeon could not deter his resolve to take Bharat Mata to the ultimate glory,” Shah added.

Apart from Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Veer Savarkar.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video and wrote, "Respectful tribute to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Bharat Mata, on his birth anniversary."

In the video featuring a voiceover of PM Modi hailing the brave freedom fighter, he can be heard saying, "Veer Savarkar is generally known for his bravery and his struggle against the British rulers, but apart from all this, he was also a poet and social reformer who always maintained goodwill and unity".

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh through his tweet said, "Veer Savarkar was the epitome of courage, determination and sacrifice. The effective role he played in India’s freedom struggle is inspiring. His entire life was devoted to the service of the country and society. I bow down to such a brave Savarkar on his birth anniversary."

Who was Veer Savarkar?

A freedom fighter, politician, activist and writer, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Nasik's Bhagpur village. He is known for developing the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva and had also served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha.

After sacrificing years to the upliftment of the Hindu society, Savarkar was also charged as a co-conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, however, was acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence.

Image: PTI/Twitter