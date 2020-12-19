Amit Shah Pays Homage To Khudiram Bose In Midnapore, Urges Youth To Follow His Ideals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose at his native village in Paschim Midnapore, during his two-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal. He said that Bose “gladly sacrificed himself for the Indian freedom movement.”

"It is my good fortune that I have been able to touch to my forehead, the soil of the home of the great freedom fighter Khudiram Bose. The slogan of Vande Mataram, which Khudiram Bose uttered while being executed, became the slogan of the country. I want to tell the youth of the country that we have not got the chance to die for the country, but have definitely got a chance to live for the country. We should walk on the path of Khudiram Bose," Shah said.

Attacking Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who often addressed BJP leaders as outsiders, Amit Shah said, “I have come here to tell those who do dirty politics in Bengal that as much as Khudiram Bose belongs to the state, he belongs equally to the whole nation. The youth of the country should take inspiration from Khudiram Bose and live for the country. We should build a strong and secure India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Paid floral tributes to Khudiram Bose, an epitome of valour and courage, who at a very young age sacrificed himself for the cause of India's Independence.



His life stands as an inspiration for us to do all that it takes to preserve our freedom and democracy.

During his visit to Paschim Midnapore, the Union Minister also met with Bose's family members and felicitated them with honorary garbs. He also offered prayers at Siddheshwari Kali Temple in the city. Ahead of Amit Shah's visit, Gopal Basu, the family member of Khudiram Bose said, "I will tell Amit Shah, Khudiram Bose's birthplace hasn't seen any development. We only want employment for the youth of this place."

Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his way to the Ramakrishna Mission and hailed the monk as a "great son of mother India" who devoted his life to national resurgence.

"Had the profound fortune of spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission & pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji. He was a great son of Mother India who devoted his life to National Resurgence. May his ideals continue to inspire us to transform India into a land of enlightened wisdom," Home Minister Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Later today, he is slated to address a public rally in Midnapore.

Shah's visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have quit the party in a setback to Mamata Banerjee ahead of 2021 Assembly polls. There are speculations of ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJ today. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, also quit from the Legislative Assembly and the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

