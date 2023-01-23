Amit Shah Pays Homage To Netaji At Port Blair; Salutes His Courage In Fighting British Raj

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, January 23, paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary and saluted his courage in fighting the British. Speaking at the ‘Iconic Events Week’ organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji in Port Blair, Home Minister Shah said that the country can never repay Netaji for his efforts.

Addressing the event, Union Minister Amit Shah said, “This day is historic as we celebrate the valour of all those who have made sacrifices to protect the motherland before and even after Independence.”

Hailing the government’s efforts to name 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees, the Union Minister said, “By naming the 21 islands after ‘Paramveers’, PM Modi not only honoured the defence forces but has connected the youths of this country with the lives of our bravehearts and has sowed the seeds of patriotism.”

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has organised events at all major locations associated with him to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji. He made a huge attempt to free India by establishing the Azad Hind Fauj,” he added.

Netaji worked for India’s Independence: Amit Shah

Remembering Netaji’s efforts towards the freedom struggle, Amit Shah said, “Netaji wore many hats. He led Congress, founded the forward bloc, and became Mayor of Kolkata too. But when he realised that India could get independence during the Second World War, he escaped British captivity and travelled to Berlin to work on India’s independence.”

“Netaji had liberated Andaman by hoisting the flag on this land and today a grand memorial is being built there in the memory of Netaji. The country can never repay Netaji's favours and debts,” the Union minister added.

Week-long events in honour of Netaji

In efforts to celebrate the 126th birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Ministry of Home Affairs organised week-long events to honour Netaji’s life and his contribution to the country's freedom struggle in five states, including West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to PTI, the events were organised in collaboration with the Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration, and the state governments of Manipur, Nagaland, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal at locations which are related to Netaji's life and work.