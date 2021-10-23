Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Martyred J&K Cop Parvez Ahmad Dar; Offers Govt Job To His Wife

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit to the Union Territory and met the family of martyr jawan Parvez Ahmad Dar and paid tribute to him. Later, he spoke to the family members of the late police officer and also offered his wife a government job. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah shared images from the meet and spoke about the same.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police is working diligently to realise the new J&K that Modiji has envisioned", he added.

The Home Minister was accompanied by a delegation of officials including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, and other officials.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police officer Parvez Ahmad Dar was killed by four terrorists in the month of June. The incident took place when he was on his way to a mosque in the Menganwaji Nowgam area of Srinagar. He was badly injured and later succumbed to the injuries in a nearby hospital. Later a CCTV footage surfaced showing that militants firing at the police officer.

Earlier this month, a terrorist was also arrested by the J&K Police in connection with the matter. He was identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar who further confessed to the crime. The J&K Police further informed that the two other terrorists who were also involved in the murder were killed in separate encounters and the last terrorist is still on the run.

Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar this morning was received by LG Manoj Sinha and other officials. He straight went to visit the family of late J&K police inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar. Later, Shah chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar and later will inaugurate the international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah through video conferencing. Later, he is also likely to meet the families of those killed in the recent civilian killings in the valley.

On the second day of his visit, Shah will head towards Jammu and will meet BJP workers at the party office and further address the public. He is also likely to meet several delegations and later return to Srinagar. The Home Minister will come back to Kashmir on October 25 and will further take part in other programs, informed sources to Republic TV. Thereafter, he is also likely to visit the CRPF group centre in the Pulwama district.

