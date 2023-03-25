Amit Shah Pays Tributes On 84th Raising Day Of CRPF In Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on its 84th raising day today in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. This is the first time that the annual celebration of the CRPF is held in the naxal-affected Chhattisgarh. HM Shah laid a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak at the Karanpur camp of the 201st battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite anti-Naxal unit of the central police force.

After reaching Chhattisgarh he said, “Reached Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh to attend the CRPF Day Parade yesterday. CRPF has played an important role in ensuring the internal security of the country. Peace has been established in the country due to the courage and valor of our soldiers even in adverse circumstances. Looking forward to being among the soldiers tomorrow.”

Addressing the valiant soldiers of the @crpfindia on CRPF Day parade at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. https://t.co/AesXDQrjsx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 25, 2023

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greeted the soldiers of the CRPF and said, “My greetings to all the members of the CRPF and their families on the occasion of it's Raising Day. Nation is proud of the valour and sacrifice of the extremely professional.”

My greetings to all the members of the CRPF and their families on the occasion of it's Raising Day. Nation is proud of the valour and sacrifice of the extremely professional @crpfindia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZCimVFif71 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 19, 2023

BJP National Vice President Baijayant 'Jay' Panda also extended his greetings on the day.

On the 84th CRPF Raising Day, @PandaJay sends his warm greetings and gratitude to the personnel & families of India's premier Central Armed Police Force for their valiant efforts in ensuring security & peace and fostering harmony. @crpfindia #CRPFDay pic.twitter.com/ud8k3t6OJm — Office of Jay Panda (@mp_office) March 25, 2023

The CRPF has contributed across various events of national importance and during challenging times said Shah addressing the gathering on the occasion, “CRPF has shown their best during past elections in the country. CRPF has fought against naxals and has brought them down in many areas of the country. First time CRPF Day is being celebrated in a Naxalite area. CRPF has contributed to the internal security of the nation. Nation salutes Women CRPF personnel. CRPF's contribution is significant,” he said.

The CRPF has also made immense contribution in the development of the country said Shah noting the various initiatives undertaken in the social sector by the central police force, "Eklavya School, 1258 Banks, 1348 ATMs, 47 ITIs, 68 SBCS etc. development works have been possible in tribal areas only with the cooperation of CRPF jawans."