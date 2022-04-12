Amit Shah Pitches For Uniformity Of Cooperatives Laws In States; 'New Policy In 7-8 Mths'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly pitched for the requirement of standardisation of laws among states in the cooperative societies and also said that the new policy on cooperative sector will be out in 7-8 months. "Suggestions for the new cooperative policy are appreciated. Some important points have to be addressed in the new policy like the free registration of cooperatives. Free registration of agriculture cooperative society has been closed, you can make your suggestions around it. The comprehensive cooperative policy will be released in seven-eight months," Amit Shah said.

मैं मानता हूँ कि एक परिपूर्ण व समय के उपयुक्त सहकारिता नीति बनने से @narendramodi जी के 5 ट्रिलियन इकॉनोमी व किसानों की आय दोगुना करने के लक्ष्य को साकार करने की दिशा में सहकारिता क्षेत्र बहुत बड़ा योगदान दे सकता है।



लेकिन यह तभी हो सकता है जब आप इसे नीचे गाँव तक ले जायेंगे। pic.twitter.com/sQOEY139f4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2022

Cooperative sector can lift 80 crore people out of poverty

Shah rued that many cooperative societies would not have shut shops if the necessary changes in the cooperative sector were implemented 50 years back. Stressing the need for uniformity of laws among states with regard to the sector, Shah stated that each state has the right to set their individual laws, however, there is need for uniformity among the laws otherwise cooperatives will fail. The laws need amendment as legacy laws formed in 1950 cannot be relevant in 2022, he said.

Union Home Minister Shah slammed the Opposition for not acting on the suggestion of creating a system of cooperation among the sector of cooperative societies. He said that no Government acted on the proposal of establishing a coordination mechanism between the public and private sector but it kept lying on the shelves for years. Shah further stated, "Coordination among Cooperative societies is also needed. I suppose if there are five cooperative institutions in a village, there should be a system for coordination among them. A novel cooperative institution should be declared in every village to ensure cooperation among the cooperatives in the area."

Shah emphasised on the potential of the model of cooperative societies to redistribute wealth, thus bringing crores of people out of the clutches of poverty. Drawing parallels between Industries and cooperatives, he said that while Industries can lead to the development of the country, cooperatives can facilitate equal distribution of wealth, enabling the poor to free themselves of the shackles of financial hardships.

Union Minister Amit Shah gave the example of the cooperative (Amul) and how it is empowering women. Amul was founded by freedom fighter Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel in Gujarat. Following the cooperative model in Amul, Rs 60,000 crore is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of women.

Image: ANI