Amit Shah Praises Security Forces At Border; Assures Support To Soldiers' Families

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, where he praised the bravery of soldiers guarding India's borders and protecting the country by risking their lives. Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, spoke to Border Security Force (BSF) jawaans and told them that they don't have to worry about their families as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will look after them.

Amit Shah praises security forces; assures of support for soldiers' families

“On the behalf of all the countrymen, I salute the bravery of our security forces and express my gratitude," Shah said in a tweet.

The minister stated that the central government, led by PM Modi, is entirely committed to the welfare of the country's security personnel and their families. “I want to tell everyone that you should protect the country without any worry. The Modi government will take care of your families," Shah said.

आज जम्मू के मकवाल में बॉर्डर आउट पोस्ट पर जाकर हमारे बीएसएफ के जवानों से भेंट कर उनके साथ कुछ समय बिताया।



भारत की रक्षा के प्रति हमारे सुरक्षा प्रहरियों का समर्पण सचमुच अद्भुत है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से अपने सुरक्षाबलों की बहादुरी को नमन कर कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/jabHu4Z1Jd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 24, 2021

Shah then went to Makwal hamlet in Jammu, the last village on the border, to learn about the inhabitants' living conditions. He met with the villagers and was impressed by their resilience. Shah also paid a visit to border bunkers, where locals seek refuge from cross-border firing.

“As much as a citizen living in the national capital has the right to the resources of the country, so do the citizens living in the border villages (on the resources of the country)", the Union Minister said.

जम्मू में भारत की सीमा के अंतिम गाँव मकवाल में जाकर ग्रामवासियों का हाल जाना। देश के संसाधनों पर जितना हक राजधानी में रहने वाले एक नागरिक का है उतना ही सरहद के गाँव में रहने वाले नागरिक का भी है। मोदीजी के नेतृत्व में हम बॉर्डर तक हर सुविधा व विकास पहुँचाने के लिए कटिबद्ध हैं। pic.twitter.com/pATCehK8iB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 24, 2021

The Home Minister on Sunday began the second leg of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by inaugurating a multi-disciplinary research centre and laying the foundation stone of the third phase of the Indian Institute of Technology at Jagti on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, is in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit in the wake of the recent civilian fatalities in the Valley. Amit Shah is to hold various high-level meetings and discussions on the present situation in the region; this will be his first visit to the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: ANI