Amit Shah Proposes 'mandatory Forensic Team' Visit For Crimes Punishable By 6 Years & More

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted the BJP government’s commitment to making India crime-free and said that the Centre is planning to make the visit of the forensic team mandatory for crimes that carry a punishment of over six years. The announcement was made during his visit to poll-bound Goa, where he laid the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus.

Shah proposes making forensic team's visit mandatory for crimes punishable with more than 6 years of imprisonment

While laying the foundation stone for the development of the Forensic University campus, Shah revealed the government’s aim to build forensic science labs and mobile forensic vans available in every district of the country to ensure that no crime remains devoid of proper investigation, and justice is served to all.

After laying the foundation stone in Dharbandora, Shah said

"Our aim is to make forensic team visits mandatory for crimes punishable by more than 6 years. There should be a small forensic science lab and mobile forensic vans available in all districts of the country. For this, Prime Minister Modi ji has established NFSU only to prepare a team of skilled experts in the country."

The Home Minister reflected that Goa has given a maximum number of sailors to the nation and claimed that it would produce a large number of forensic experts.

"Goa has given the maximum number of sailors to the country and I am sure that in the coming time people will be able to say that Goa has also given the maximum number of forensic science experts to the country. The NFSU campus will help in strengthening law and order not only in Goa but also in entire western India including Karnataka," he added.

NFSU campus to be build in Dharbandora over 50 acres

Union Minister laid the foundation stone of the NFSU campus on Thursday in South Goa’s Dharbandora. The forensic university will be built on 50 acres of land. Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked after laying the foundation stone,

"Happy to share that after the formation of National Forensic Science University, its first college is starting in Goa; NFSU's five courses will also be starting from today."

The Union Home Minister paid tribute to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar as the foundation stone was laid. Shah reflected on his significant contribution to the development of Goa.



