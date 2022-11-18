Amit Shah Raises Issue Of Attack On Hindus And Temples In Bangladesh In Bilateral Talks

Union Minister Amit Shah raised the issue of attacks on temples with his Bangladesh counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan on Friday. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ‘No Money for Terror’ conference. Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues.

"India will not accept attacks on Hindus and their temples in Bangladesh," Amit Shah was quoted as saying to Asaduzzaman Khan and urged that their government act immediately. This was in the aftermath of many incidents of attacks on temples in Bangladesh.

Incidents of attacks on temples in Bangladesh

On October 13, four people were killed in violence after some Hindu temples were vandalized during Durga Puja celebrations. Videos on social media showed large mobs breaking Durga Puja installations, throwing stones, and vandalising Hindu temples. Some showed idols of Goddess Durga broken by mobs.

India, back then, had called the videos of violence "disturbing". "We have seen disturbing reports of untoward incidents, involving attacks on a religious gathering in Bangladesh. We note the government of Bangladesh has reacted promptly to ensure the control of the situation including deployment of law enforcement machinery," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

This was not a case in isolation. On August 9, idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses were vandalised in Kainmari Temple, which is located in the Kainmari area of district Chandpai. Before that, on July 16, a mob attacked a temple, a grocery store, and several houses of Hindus over a Facebook post in the Sahapara area of Lohagara, Narail. In March 2022, the ISKCON Temple on Lalmohan Saha Street in Wari in the Dhaka Division of Bangladesh was attacked.