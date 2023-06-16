Amit Shah, Rajnath To Kickstart 2024 Poll Campaign In Jammu; Focus On 'Modi At 9' Feats

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the top brass of Bhartiya Janta Party and the Cabinet Ministers are all set to hold reach-out campaign in Jammu & Kashmir in the last week of this month to highlight the achievements of the nine years of PM Modi-led central government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold mega rally on June 23 at Bhagwati Nagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing a ‘security conclave’ on June 26 and BJYM President Tejasvi Surya will be addressing another rally on June 27 in Jammu. The venue for the security conclave is yet to finalised and the list of the invitees is also being prepared by the party's J&K unit.

Sharing details on the visit of the Union Ministers and top BJP leaders, J&K party president Ravinder Raina said, “For now, rallies are being organised at Parliamentary constituencies and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a mega rally on June 23 in Jammu Parliamentary Constituency."

"Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh will take part in a 'totally non-political' security conclave, he will share details of India's military strength and issues concerning national security along with steps taken to ensure the safety of border residents,” Raina added.

The reach-out campaign to J&K is part of BJP's nationwide ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’ which was launched to highlight the achievements of the ‘Nine Years of Modi Government’ and to reach out to the people with these achievements ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

First Lok Sabha Election after Article 370 abrogation

The mega rally led by Amit Shah is seen as the beginning of BJP's campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls next year in which the party will be contesting in all five seats of the Union Territory. The five seats have now been re-drawn with Jammu- Poonch Parliamentary Constituency named as Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary Constituency with addition of Reasi district. Whereas, Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency been named as Poonch-Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency with addition of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

BJP leader Vibodh Gupta, who is looking after arrangements for Amit Shah’s mega rally in Jammu, said, "The rally will be held in Jammu City near famous Bhagwati Nagar fourth bridge and it aims to make people aware of the works of PM Modi-led government. It will certainly be the start of 2024 election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir."

In an exclusive conversation with Republic World, BJYM J&K President Arun Prabhat Jamwal informed that Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya will reach Jammu on June 27. He will be holding a mega rally in Jammu during his two-day long visit and will also be interacting with party workers to strengthen the cadre ahead of upcoming polls. Surya will put forward the major achievements of central government, especially the development post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. He will also be interacting with representatives of business community along with the beneficiaries of central government initiatives.