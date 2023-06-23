Amit Shah Reaches Out To Youth For Peaceful J&K, Dedicates Projects Worth Rs 800 Cr

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday sought the support of the youth of Jammu & Kashmir in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''vision of a peaceful and developed'' J&K, while reiterating that people who had given guns and stones in the hands of the youth of valley are not their good wishers.

"I want to tell the youth of the alley that those who have given you stones and guns don’t want the best for you. The government who is giving you laptops, development wishes best for you," said HM Amit Shah. During his visit here, the Home Minister inaugurated projects worth over Rs 500 crores in J&K. As per HM Shah, "These projects ranging from bringing water supply to electricity to the remotest villages and opening schools in far-flung areas will help the locals. It might not look big to us, but these projects will make a big difference in the lives of people living in far-flung areas."

He further informed that "around 100 schools are being upgraded. People never complained here for developmental works as they thought it would never get done, but now they do as they are seeing changes around them." The Union Home Minister said the youths of Kashmir should take advantage of the various opportunities being created by the administration for their progress. "The government will not allow anyone to create hurdles in the path of peace and development in Kashmir," Shah, who is on his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir said.

Shah dedicates infrastructure projects to the people of J&K

"Today, laid the foundation and inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 392 crores, including a CFSL Lab, an oceanarium, two water tanks, a grid station, a bone & joint hospital, and a road improvement scheme in Jammu. Additionally, distributed Ayushman Gold Health Cards among beneficiaries (sic)," Shah tweeted after inaugurating the projects in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar area. Manoj Sinha, the J&K Lieutenant Governor, and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, were also present by his side.

In Srinagar, the Home Minister inaugurated several projects worth Rs 586.49 crore which include a water supply project, a degree college, a synthetic hockey turf, and a polo ground. The Home Minister also underscored the changes brought into the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of J&K and Ladakh as Union Territories. Amit Shah also visited the newly constructed Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu

