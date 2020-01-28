Amit Shah Reacts On Sharjeel Imam's Arrest; Calls Him 'more Dangerous Than Kanhaiya Kumar'

Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that recently arrested Sharjeel Imam was 'more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar', the CPI(M) leader and former JNU student. Addressing Karyakarta Sammelan in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Amit Shah in retaliation to Imam's 'seditious' remarks said that Assam won't be cut for even the next seven generations. Sharjeel Imam, the JNU student and former co-organiser of Shaheen Bagh was arrested by Delhi Police after a four day hunt in Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday.

He said, "You all must have seen the video of Sharjeel Imam, today Delhi Police has caught him and he is being brought to Delhi to taste the air of jail. Watch Sharjeel's statement, his video, listen to his speech, he is more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar. Cut the chicken neck, Assam will be cut from India. Even after seven generations, Assam won't be cut from India."

READ| JNU violence: Kanhaiya Kumar backs JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh amid Delhi Police's 2 FIRs

Sharjeel Imam's arrest

The man-hunt for Sharjeel Imam began after he was caught on tape making a provocative speech amid the anti-CAA stir, by suggesting to 'cut off Assam'. Now, he is being taken to the national capital by Delhi Police for further interrogation and probe in the matter. He had said, "I have said it in the past that if we can organise five lakh people, we will be able to permanently cut off Assam from India. If not permanently, then at least for a month or two."

Earlier on Monday, Imam's home in Jahanabad was raided, it was further reported by ANI that Jahanabad police had even detained his brother. In addition to his hometown the Delhi Police on Monday conducted raids across Mumbai, Patna, Delhi. Until Tuesday morning, three complaints and one FIR under section 153 of IPC had been filed against Imam at various locations. Moreover, along with Delhi Police, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh formed 16 teams to find him.

On January 19, Delhi Court pulled up Delhi Police for filing a chargesheet against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 sedition case without procuring requisite sanctions. Police on January 14 filed the chargesheet at a city court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus during an event in February 2016.

READ| Kanhaiya Kumar takes on NDA Govt over CAB, NRC and unemployment issues