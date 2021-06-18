Amit Shah Reviews Development Programs In J&K; Assures Package For PoK, J&K Refugees

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to discuss the developmental programmes undertaken in the Union Territory. Among several issues discussed, the Home Minister directed the J&K administration to ensure that refugees from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and West Pakistan must get benefits of the refugee package at the earliest. He also stated that the refugees who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir will also get the benefits of the refugee package.

J&K panchayat members to visit developed panchayats for technical knowhow

For strengthening of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, Amit Shah directed officials to immediately organize training for the members, making proper sitting arrangements for them and providing equipment and other resources to the personnel for smooth functioning of these bodies. Along with this, he also directed the Panchayat members to visit various parts of the country, so that they can get information about the working of developed Panchayats of the country.

'One agro-based industry in each district of J&K': Amit Shah

In order to boost farmers' income in J&K, Authorities were also asked to promote agriculture and set up at least one agro-based industry in each district of the Union Territory with the use of modern techniques in agriculture. Farmers of J&K should get benefits from PM Kisan Yojana, Kisan Credit Card and other farmer-friendly schemes, the Union Minister asserted.

The Union Home Minister directed the J&K administration to ensure that all farmers are provided benefits of schemes being implemented for farmers, such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, under which Rs. 6000/- is deposited annually directly into the accounts of farmers and Kisan Credit Card Yojna, etc.

Other developmental projects

Amit Shah also congratulated LG Manoj Sinha and his team for COVID-19 vaccination above 45 years reaching 76% in J&K and 100% in four districts. Boosting the infrastructural projects, Amit Shah also asked for the completion of many other development schemes including the Prime Minister's Development Package, industrial development projects at a fast pace. He also directed starting the 3000 MW Pakal Dul and Keeru hydroelectric projects and fast-tracking other 3300 MW projects.

The Union Home Minister also asked to ensure that the benefits of the industrial policy reach small scale industries. He appreciated efforts for providing employment to youth and institutional reforms like geo-tagging of all development works that are put in the public domain, purchasing through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and direct deposit of money into bank accounts of almost all the beneficiaries of Gram Swaraj, social security and other individual beneficiary schemes.