Amit Shah Reviews Republic Day Arrangements With Delhi Police; Honours Frontliners

In the latest development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Delhi police headquarters on Tuesday to review security arrangements for the Republic Day parade. HM Amit Shah along with MoS G Kishan Reddy arrived at the police headquarters to participate in the meeting scheduled to be held in the afternoon prior to which they participated in an event to felicitate police personnel. As per sources, Shah felicitated the frontline warriors among the police force before proceeding to attend the marathon meeting to review the security arrangements for 26 January. As per sources, the Home Minister felicitated two policemen who donated plasma while also honouring three personnel who helped migrant labourers.

Farmers' protests alongside Republic day celebrations?

In a shocking statement amid the ongoing farmers' agitation, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) District President (Bulandshahr) Guddu Pradhan on Sunday threatened the government officials in Uttar Pradesh, warning them that if they tried to stop their tractor rally on January 26, they will push them into 'house arrest'.

"Till January 26, all the farmers will stay on the roads, as per the instructions of Rakesh Tikait. We are all prepared with our women, children, and tractors. We will start off on January 24-25 only. If they try to stop us they can put us behind bars otherwise we will put every Zila head under house arrest. All the captains of the Zila who are troubling us can either let us pass, or put us in jail otherwise every SSP of the Zilas, be it Bulandshahr or Gautam Buddh Nagar, will we keep them hidden in their homes," he said.

"We've learned that the Republic Day parade has been shortened in distance. We can take out our farmer parade from Lal Quila to India Gate, this will be a historical parade. Our parades will meet at the Amar jawan Jyoti," said Rakesh Tikait. "Our plan for January 26, is to take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate and to hoist the flag where we meet at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. It will be a historic scene where from one side we will have 'kisan' and the other side 'jawan'," he added.

On Monday, the Supreme Court while hearing a plea filed by the Centre through Delhi Police seeking an order against the 'Tractor rally', categorically stated that the police had the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter the city. The SC said that it was or the Delhi Police to decide on who should be let into the city and how many were permitted to enter Delhi. Furter, the SC adjourned the case to January 20

Major changes in Republic Day Parade

The absence of a foreign head is not the only change introduced in Republic Day Parade 2021. This year, the parade will witness major changes due to COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, the parade covers a distance of 8.5 km but the Republic Day parade, this year will only march for a distance of 3.5 Km. The reduction in the distance is the outcome of the decision to maintain social distancing between the marching contingents. The number of individuals in each continent have also be cut short to only 96 members in place of 144 members in each contingent. The size of the contingents has been reformulated to 12×8 in place of usual 12×12 rows and columns. This will result in a visible change in patterns of the parade. Moreover, all marching participants and performers will be wearing masks during the parade.

