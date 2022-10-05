Amit Shah Roars 'India Doesn't Want Talks With Pakistan'; Puts Timeline On J&K Polls

In his roaring speech in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullah on Wednesday, October 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on 'the people seeking talks with Pakistan'. Making it clear that no exchanges will take place with the Shehbaz Sharif country, Amit Shah said that the Modi government will 'wipe out terrorism' from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.

"Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir,” Amit Shah said, adding that India does not tolerate terrorism. The Union Home Minister further said, “We want to make Jammu and Kashmir the most peaceful place in the country."

Contrast between Gupkar Alliance model & Modi Model

Amit Shah also took the platform to contrast the governance model of PM Modi to that of the Gupkar Alliance. Hailing the development work done by the Prime Minister and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he contended that democracy was earlier limited to three families, 87 MLAs, and six MPs. He asserted, "Modi Ji has done the work of extending democracy to 30,000 persons."

Citing data, the Union Home Minister said, "When these families ruled for 70 years, how much investment came to Jammu and Kashmir? How many industries came? How many youths got jobs? In 70 years, only Rs.15,000 crore investment came. And in three years, Modi Ji got Rs.56,000 crore investment in Jammu and Kashmir."

'Election in Jammu & Kashmir when...'

Having touched upon the aforementioned topics, Amit Shah spoke on elections in Jammu and Kashmir. "I want to assure you that as soon the Election Commission finishes with the task of preparations of the revised voter list, with full transparency, elections will be held. On the basis of your mandate, the government will be run."

Massive gathering at a public rally in Baramula, J&K…Watch my address! https://t.co/7SG6JwrBAD — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 5, 2022

Image: Republic World