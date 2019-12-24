Amit Shah Rules Out Link Between NRC And NPR, Says NPR Is Not About Citizenship

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, December 23, while speaking to ANI, ruled out any links between the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said, "NPR is the register of population, NRC is the register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes." He further clarified that any information obtained through NPR cannot be used for the NRC process. The Home Minister's remarks come hours after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for conducting the Census of India 2021 and also the updating of the NPR.

On NPR

Speaking about the NPR process and its opposition, Shah said, "NPR is not in our manifesto and it is not our agenda. It was something that the Congress government had started and we are just carrying it forward as a good exercise." Speaking about the Opposition's objections for carrying out the NPR process, the Home Minister said, "If they do it, it is okay. But if we do, it is a problem. We do not exactly understand what they are opposing." Further, speaking about the NRC debate, he said, "There is no need to debate this( pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now. PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament."

Shah de-links CAA and NPR

The Home Minister also ruled out all the links between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NPR. He said, "NPR was notified before CAA was even in the picture." He also ruled out the connection between the detention centres made for the illegal migrants and NRC or CAA. According to him, "The centre has been there for years and is made for illegal migrants. There is no connection." Speaking about CAA and the on-going protests against it, he said, "In CAA, there is no provision of taking someone's citizenship. It is about giving them. Nobody should be scared. CAA is giving citizenship to those who fled from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh."

Shah appeals to WB and Kerala CMs

The Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Kerala have decided to not implement NRC in their state and also put a stop to the NPR process. Amit Shah appealed to both the Chief Ministers to reconsider their decision. He said, "I appeal to both Chief Ministers that do not take such a step and please review your decisions. Don't keep the poor out of development programs just for your politics." He further added, "We will communicate with them (Chief Ministers). We will try to make them understand."

