Amit Shah Says Centre Committed To Providing World-class Tech To BSF On 57th Raising Day

Asserting that border security means national security for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre is committed to providing world-class technologies to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Participating in the BSF’s 57th Raising Day celebrations in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, Shah said, “For our government, border security means national security. We are committed to providing world-class technologies to the BSF for border security,” he said.

“The security of the country’s borders has been taken seriously by the Central government since 2014. Wherever there is an attempt of encroachment at the border, we have retaliated immediately,” the Minister added.

Shah further paid tribute to the jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and BSF who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

“More than 35,000 jawans of the country’s police force, BSF and CAPF have sacrificed their lives for the country. On behalf of the country, I pay tribute to all the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation,” the Union Home Minister said.

Reiterating that the country is 'proud of BSF' personnel to be safeguarding the security against unsolicited encroachment from the other side, Shah hailed the 'unforgettable moments' while celebrating the occasion.

Amit Shah presents medals to jawans on BSF Raising Day

The Union Home Minister, who took salute of the 57th BSF Raising Day Parade, also presented medals to the BSF personnel on the occasion. The BSF is celebrating its Raising Day event for the first time in Jaisalmer.

The Union Home Minister is currently on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier on Saturday, Shah distributed health cards to BSF personnel during his visit at the Rohitash Border along the India-Pakistan International boundary. These health cards were distributed under Prime Minister Modi’s flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

After visiting the Rohitash border post, Shah had said that 130 crore people in India and himself are able to sleep peacefully at night "because we have faith in the soldiers guarding the country's border."

सुरक्षाबलों में विशेष अवसरों पर साथ बैठकर भोजन करने की एक परंपरा है जिसे ‘बड़ा खाना’ कहा जाता है।



आज जैसलमेर के @BSF_India के कैंप में जवानों व अधिकारियों के साथ बड़े खाने पर भोजन करना मेरे लिए एक विशेष अवसर था।



इसकी कुछ तस्वीरें साझा कर रहा हूँ। pic.twitter.com/iuMJTxS49F — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2021

The BSF, which is the country’s first line of defence, safeguards India’s international borders.