Amit Shah Says 'Mann Ki Baat' Is Building Bridges Between People And Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast, crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation and builds bridges between the people and the government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Shah said "Mann ki Baat" completed 100 episodes on Sunday, "leaving a splendid trail of impactful leadership examples".

"Through 'Mann ki Baat', PM @narendramodi ji crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation, building bridges between the people and the government.

"Platforming dialogues on different regions, languages and dialects, he strengthens India's social democracy," Shah tweeted.

Shah listened to the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat" in Mumbai.

The Union Home minister said "Mann ki Baat" is not just a radio programme but a movement for social change for the better.

He also said the prime minister's words to achievers have inspired the young generation to take charge of the nation's destiny and build a better future for all.

On April 26, Shah had said the beauty of "Mann ki Baat" is that a political person like Narendra Modi did not mention a single political issue in its 99 episodes.

He had said that through "Mann Ki Baat", Modi has done small experiments to spread information about people and organisations that give right and positive direction to society.

The half-an-hour programme proves to be a "Gagar mein sagar (conveying lots of information in a few words)". The programme inspired crores of people to contribute towards the nation, he had said.

"Mann ki Baat" is now broadcast in 23 Indian languages, 29 dialects and 11 foreign languages.

The programme started on October 3, 2014, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.