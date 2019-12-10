Amit Shah Says 'no Interference' Of Centre In Timeframe For Kashmiri Leaders' Release

Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that there would be no interference from New Delhi over the release of detained leaders in Kashmir. In response to the Kashmir debate that sparked in the Lower House of the Parliament, Amit Shah asserted that the decision to release mainstream political leaders, including the three former Chief Ministers of the state will be taken by the local administration. Moreover, the Home Minister asserted 'complete normalcy' in Kashmir. However, the internet blockade in Kashmir still persists.

In response to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's query, Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said, "There is no need to keep anyone (leaders) in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released," Amit Shah said. "There will be no interference from our side." Amit Shah, taking a dig at the Congress, accused the party of confining Farooq Abdullah's father Sheikh Abdullah in jail for 11 years.

Kashmiri leaders detained

Prominent mainstream leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC vice president Omar Abdullah, NC patron Farooq Abdullah, JKPC president Sajad Lone and others have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. However, contending Amit Shah's claim, Mehbooba Mufti accused the Home Minister of lying on the floor of the House. BJP's former ally, Mufti on twitter said, "Shocking to see Home Minister lie with such finesse that too on the floor of the Parliament. Every time I have asked state admin officers about Mufti's release along with others I’m told Delhi will decide."

On September 17, when the NC chief was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA), the Congress questioned Amit Shah's claims and accused the Home Minister of 'severely breaching his privilege.' Amit Shah on August 6 had claimed on the floor of the House that Farooq Abdullah was neither arrested nor was put under house arrest, but missed the Parliament session at his own will. A charge, that Farooq Abdullah sternly denied. Amid deepening winters, Farooq Abdullah was moved out of Srinagar last week. The name of the 81-year-old Kashmiri leader, in detention, tops the list of members of the defense panel headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

