Amit Shah Shares Magnificent Pictures Of Snow-capped Pir Panjal Mountains In J&K

Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was filled with several political events. However, the Union Minister also made sure that he captured the essence and beauty of the hills in the valley.

While returning to Delhi after the concluding his three-day visit, Amit Shah took remarkable pictures of the Pir Panjal hills from his airplane window and shared the incredible view of majestic mountains, covered with a blanket of fresh snow.

Watch the stunning pictures here:

While sharing these pictures of the picturesque locales from his airplane, Amit Shah called Kashmir, ‘Jewel in India’s crown’ and encouraged the people to visit the valley, promoting Jammu and Kashmir Tourism. He wrote in the tweet, “Captured these breathtaking pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range after the first snowfall of the season on my way from Srinagar to Delhi. Kashmir, the Jewel in India's crown, is all set to welcome tourists. Do visit this beautiful part of India.”

Captured these breath-taking pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range after the first snowfall of the season on my way from Srinagar to Delhi. Kashmir, the Jewel in India's crown, is all set to welcome tourists. Do visit this beautiful part of India.@JandKTourism #IncredileIndia pic.twitter.com/K4vqIC5QFg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 26, 2021

Amit Shah paid a visit to the valley to take stock of the security situation, amid a rise in the terror activities in the valley. This was Shah’s first administrative visit after the abrogation of Article-370 and 35 A. During his visit, he visited the border areas, held meetings with security officials, and encouraged BSF and CRPF forces. The Home Minister also inaugurated scores of development projects and paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

While addressing the youth of the valley, Amit Shah called Kashmiri youth and said that Indian government will hold talks with brothers and sisters of the valley instead of holding talks with Pakistan.

Shah lowered the bullet-proof glass panel at his podium in a symbolic 'outreach' when he reached out to the Kashmiri youth at a gathering, which earned him a lot of appreciation from his followers. Addressing a public gathering in Srinagar on Monday, he said, "Farooq Sahab has suggested that the Indian government should talk to Pakistan. He is an experienced person who has served as the CM. But I want to tell Farooq Sahab and all of you that I will talk with my brothers and sisters of the Valley".

Image: Twitter/ @AmitShah