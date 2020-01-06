Amit Shah Slams CM Kejriwal, Says 'AAP Blocking Government Schemes In Delhi'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blocking Central government's schemes. Shah said that 80 per cent of things mentioned in AAP's manifesto has been unfulfilled and all the promises made by them have been compromised. Shah was attending an event where he laid the foundation stone of Delhi Cycle Walk project at Tughlakabad.

Addressing the event, Shah said, "In Delhi, the AAP government has done the worst damage to the poor and villages of Delhi. Modi who has brought the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Kejriwal is not letting the poor get it's benefits due to his political selfishness. The answer will be given by poor people in this election. Kejriwal has a fear in mind that if Ayushman scheme is started in Delhi, then there will be an association between the people of Delhi and Modi. Kejriwal, let me tell you that you are thinking wrong, the engagement is done and the people of Delhi are with Modi."

'Promises compromised'

"80 per cent things in their manifesto are not done by this government. CCTV cameras, free WIFI promises, water bill, all are compromised. Kejriwal had said to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi, even today, the people of Delhi are searching where they are. In Delhi, instead of five years, the government lasted for five months. In five years, the Kejriwal government has done nothing but by advertising in five months, it has thrown dust in the eyes of the people of Delhi," stated Shah.

