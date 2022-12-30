Amit Shah Slams Ex-Karnataka Govt Led By Siddaramaiah For Quashing 1700 Cases Against PFI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress and stated that 1,700 cases against various cadres of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) were rescinded during the Siddaramaiah government (until 2018) in Karnataka. While addressing a public event in Karnataka's Mandya, Shah accused Congress of shielding the members of the radical organisation while the BJP government decided to ban it for the next five years.

"When the Siddaramaiah government was in power, 1,700 cases against PFI cadres were taken back. And now, the BJP government banned the PFI and put those associated with behind bars," the Home Minister said during a mega convention organised by the BJP.

During the Siddaramaiah government, cases against 1700 PFI cadres were taken back. But the BJP govt banned PFI and put those associated with it behind bars: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in Mandya, Karnataka, today pic.twitter.com/VeYJvejOtK — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Back in 2015, the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government withdrew hundreds of cases against the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) and the PFI despite their alleged involvement in communal clashes that broke out in Mysuru and other cities in 2009. Witnessing the backlash against the decision, the former CM defended himself saying that many against whom cases were filed were actually innocent. Notably, those pardoned by Siddaramaiah were later found to be linked to the murder case of Praveen Nettaru who was killed on July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in Dakshina Kannada district.

On September 28 this year, the Centre imposed a five-year ban on the PFI and its associated entities under the anti-terror law - the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The Home Ministry had explained the reasons for the ban saying that the organisation and its offshoots were indulging in activities that were harming the integrity, sovereignty and security of India. Besides, the Ministry also said that the PFI has links to the ISIS, that the outfit was radicalising a community, was involved in dubious funding and other violent acts. With its ban, the PFI joined the list consisting of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al Qaeda and other terrorist organisations.

Currently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has continued its crackdown on PFI as it is raiding its locations and arresting those still active in anti-India activities.