Amit Shah Stresses On Need To Build A 'cyber-secure India' For Country's Development

Stressing on the importance of cyber-security in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that 'public awareness' is most important. “We all know how important it is to build a cyber-secure India, for the development of the nation. In today’s era, India’s development can’t be done without cyber security,” the Home Minister said as he acknowledged the success of the Digital India programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2015, ANI reported.

Speaking at the National Conference on Cyber Safety and National Security in Delhi, on June 20, Shah said, "It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every Indian should empower themselves through technology and the internet. Due to the Digital India programme, empowerment and positive changes have taken place in our lives."

Stating that under the leadership of PM Modi, aided by India’s strong technological front, the country is advancing in all sectors, Home Minister Shah cautioned that a lack of cyber-security could become a potential obstacle to development. He underscored that public awareness is the most important facet of cybersecurity.

“If someone imagines cyber-secure India, the most important foundation is public awareness. Technocrats may research security facilities as much as they want but if people are not aware, it can’t be put into use,” the Home Minister said.

The National Conference on Cyber Safety and National Security is an initiative by the Home Ministry aiming to increase awareness and prevent cyber crimes in the country.

The Home Ministry’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, prior to the conference, had also arranged functions at 75 places across States and Union Territories in the country. These meetings were held on Cyber Hygiene, Prevention of Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and National Security under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme, celebrating 75 years of India's independence.

In attendance at the conference were the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Culture.

(With inputs from ANI)