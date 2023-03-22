Amit Shah Stresses Removal Of Article 370 Restored Peace, Traditional Values In J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, while virtually addressing the inauguration ceremony of a temple at Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the changes that have been seen in the valley after the removal of Article 370. He went on to mention several government initiatives that have helped in restoring lost traditional values in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, "The removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has brought back peace and restored the old traditional values of the valley. In view of the socio-economic development, the government has marked 123 areas and all are undergoing development and maintenance works. Several religious sites are also being renovated."

The NDA-led Union Government on August 5, 2019, revocated the special status granted to J&K under Article 370. The development came to light after a resolution was adopted by both houses of the parliament and after the sanction of the Presidential order was received on August 6, 2019. The BJP-led NDA has long opposed Article 370 and it was also in the party's 2019 election manifesto. Under this Article, the state witnessed autonomy, its own constitution and a separate flag.

Amit Shah, while sharing the current situation of J&K, also laid the foundation stone for initiating the first phase of development works across 33 religious sites under the Rs 65 crore budget. He went on to mention that the Central government had also identified 75 religious places and conducted 31 mega-cultural programmes in Jammu and Kashmir. "Such cultural events will help us in restoring the old traditional values of the valley."

Amit Shah lauds J&K LG Manoj Sinha

The Union Home Minister lauded the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for implementing the schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi- led Central government. He said, "LG Manoj Sinha has relentlessly worked to implement welfare schemes in J&K including Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Awas Yojna, Jal Jiwan Mission, Smart City initiative and Rashtriya Swasth Mission, among others."

He also thanked Manoj Sinha for putting efforts into bringing several industrial investments in Jammu and Kashmir that have contributed in the valley's economic development. BJP leader Amit Shah also recalled the era of Adi Shankara and mentioned, "Through several development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, we will bring back the magnificence of our valley that used to be at the time of Adi Shankara."