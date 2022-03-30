Amit Shah Tables MCD Bill In LS; Says 'Delhi Govt Gave Step-motherly Treatment To 3 MCDs'

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 30, which proposes the unification of the three Municipal Corporations in Delhi (MCD), intends to rationalise the resource allocation to the three MCDs, set the stage for working in a transparent and co-operative manner and reduce the number of corporators from 272 to 250, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday, while introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister also accused the Delhi state government of giving a step-motherly treatment to the three Delhi Municipal Corporations.

Initiating the discussion in the LS, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "Even after thoroughly going through the files, it's not clear what led to the division of the Municipal Corporations in Delhi. Without the permission of the legislators and after doing an analysis, basis on the experience of the last 10 years (2012-22) and the availability of facts, we have decided to again integrate the three Municipal Corporations."

The objectives of the unification of the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi would be as follows: Appropriate allocation of resources coupled with a synergistic and co-operative working for mutual good. The Bill has amendments related to running the Corporation with transparency and vigil. There is a proposal to reduce the number of corporators from 272 to 250.

Anomalies in the working of the 3 Delhi Municipal Corporations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while discussing the probable reason behind the division of the Municipal Corporations, stated, "It seems that it was a random decision to create three Municipal Corporations although there is no evidence to prove that this could have been done for political reasons." Speaking about the faulty working of the three MCDs, the Union Minister said, "On the basis of the study of the working of the three Municipal Corporations, it has been found that there is no synergy between the three in policy-making. Every decision making body in the respective corporations have the independence to run the affairs and thus they are working on separate agendas." Thus, due to the absence of lack of unison in the policies towards the employees, there is growing unsatisfaction with the decisions of the corporation regarding employee management, the Minister said.

Moreover, the resource and responsibility allocation in the three Municipal Corporations was done without any serious thought. "There was complete lack of right estimation about the revenue and liabilities between corporations, resulting in any of the corporations having a surplus and the rest two would run in losses. This would naturally pose a challenge to fresh legislators,"

Union Minister Amit Shah levelled the allegation on the State government of giving a step-motherly treatment to the MCDs and said, "I would like to categorically state that the Delhi government is giving a step-motherly treatment to the three Municipal Corporations."

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah