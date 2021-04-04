Amit Shah Talks To Uttarakhand CM Over Unprecedented Forest Fires, Orders NDRF Deployment

The state of Uttarakhand has been witnessing unprecedented forest fires in April when temperatures are yet to reach the maximum range. In the last few years, several incidents of fire have been reported in the forests of Uttarakhand. According to the forest department, it is said that many hectares of forest have been consumed in it. On Saturday, four people lost their lives in the fire that broke out in 62 hectares of forest area in Uttarakhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took cognisance of the matter and talked to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. To control the Uttarakhand forest fires, the Centre has given orders to deploy NDRF teams with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the Central government will also provide helicopters to Uttarakhand.

Following this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Rawat called for an emergency meeting. ANI quoted Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat who said, "Fire broke out at 964 locations in the state. Total of 7 animals & 4 persons died & 2 persons injured. The weather made it challenging for the state government. Chief Minister and I are monitoring the situation separately. We'll try to douse the fire with the helicopter."

As per reports, 12,000 guards and firefighters of the state forest dept deployed to douse the fire and the blaze has destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs so far.

Restricted movement in the forest one of the reasons

Forest fire activity is generally reported in Uttarakhand from February to June, with a peak in fire incidents in May and June. Forest officials state that apart from less rain in the winter months, due to the pandemic and the lockdown, movement in the forests was restricted. Due to this, a lot of combustible material, mostly pine needles, got accumulated in the forest. These materials are cleared every year to the fire forests but it was affected over the past year, which is one of the reasons for the spike in forest fires.

These unprecedented forest fires are resulting in the loss of forest wealth and it has also become a threat to the wildlife. It is having a profound impact on the environment, while the fire on Saturday disrupted the electricity supply to Nainital district and adjoining areas including Divisional Headquarters Nainital.

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter/TirathSRawat)

(With Inputs: ANI)