Amit Shah Tells J&K Youth Statehood To Be Restored After Polls; 'promised In Parliament'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured on Saturday that the government will restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir once the delimitation process is complete and assembly elections are held.

Shah, who is on his first visit to J&K since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019, sought the support of Kashmiri youths in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision of a peaceful and developed" territory. He asserted that the government will not allow anyone to create hurdles in the path of peace and development in Kashmir.

"I have come here to forge a friendship with the youth of Kashmir. Join hands with Modi ji and the Government of India and become partners in the journey to take Kashmir forward," he said.

The Home Minister invited the members of youth clubs to take advantage of the various opportunities being created by the administration for their progress.

"God has made Kashmir as heaven with its natural beauty, but Modi ji wants to see peace, prosperity, and development here as well. For that, I have come here to seek support from the youth of Kashmir. The administration has lent a hand of friendship, youth clubs have been created, you have been given a platform, an opportunity, so come forward and take this opportunity. Make democracy stronger here, let the youths respond to the elements who try to make people go astray, he said.

Amit Shah asserted the government's commitment to bringing peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir and transforming it into an ideal state with respect to development, peace, infrastructure, and prosperity.

J&K's statehood will be restored: Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah said he has made a promise in the Parliament that the statehood of J&K would be restored and it would be done after the assembly elections.

"Elections will happen. (Politicians from Kashmir want the) Delimitation to be stopped. Why? Because it hurts their politics. Now, such things will not stop in Kashmir.

"The youth of Kashmir will get opportunities, so a right delimitation will be done, which will be followed by elections and then the status of the statehood will be restored. I have said this in the country's Parliament and this is the roadmap, he said.

The Minister said that he was pleased to interact with members of the youth clubs as they are now "set out on the right path to becoming a shareholder in the journey of development."

"I wish you all the very best. Keep moving forward and take benefit from this opportunity of youth clubs and support the administration, he told the youth members.

Image: PTI, ANI