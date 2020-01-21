Amit Shah Tells 'opponents' In Lucknow Rally: 'CAA Won't Be Rolled Back, Despite Protests'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday declared that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be rolled back at cost, despite the protests. Furthermore, he called for a public debate on the legislation that has stirred nation-wide protests for over a month, which compelled the BJP to run various awareness campaigns to counter the alleged 'lies and propaganda'. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh' Lucknow, the Home Minister accused the Congress party and Opposition leaders--Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's Mayawati for speaking up against the contentious CAA.

He said, "Modiji got CAA, now Rahul (Gandhi) and company, Mamata (Banerjee), Akhilesh (Yadav), sister Mayawati, the entire brigade is doing 'kau kau kau' against CAA." Accusing the Opposition of propaganda, Amit Shah justified BJP's awareness campaigns saying, "The anti-CAA parties are spreading propaganda and spreading lies that is why the BJP is running Jan Jagran Abhiyan, which is a public awareness campaign against those who want to break the country."

"Let it be very loud and clear to our opponents that the citizenship law won’t be rolled back at any cost, irrespective of the protests," Amit Shah said over CAA, which enables the government to grant citizenship to non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. "I have introduced this bill in the Lok Sabha. I want to tell the opposition that you should discuss this bill publicly. If it can take citizenship of any person, then prove it and show it."

Protests against CAA

The death-toll of nation-wide protests against the contentious Act rose to 25. The Act that is seen as anti-Muslim by critics, led to the death of 18 people in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Karnataka. Thousands of protesters including women and students have hit the streets to oppose the contentious act, in response to which, the BJP has been conducting awareness campaigns.

Prime Minister Modi, defending the CAA had earlier said, "Most students and youth understand the importance of the CAA and why the Union government passed the law. Still there remained some who are being misled on the issue." "We are giving citizenship to people under the CAA and not taking it away. Even today, anyone from any country, whether a believer in God or not can take citizenship of India if the person believes in the Constitution of the country," he added.

