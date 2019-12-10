CAB Passed In LS: Amit Shah Extends Gratitude To PM Modi For His Leadership & Guidance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance after the latter congratulated him for explaining the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB) in detail to clear doubts and answering the questions by the MPs in the Lok Sabha.

READ: After 12-hr Debate, Lok Sabha Passes Citizenship Amendment Bill With 311 'Ayes', 80 'Noes'

'Working towards a new India'

Thank you honourable PM @narendramodi ji. You are an inspiration and under your leadership we all strive harder each day to build a #NewIndia for our future generations. https://t.co/TZlR3QuUEL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 9, 2019

PM Narendra Modi, who was campaigning in Jharkhand for the Assembly elections was not present in the Parliament. He, however, tweeted after the Bill was passed in the Parliament and said that he was delighted. He went on to thank the MPs and the parties which supported the Bill.

The Bill was passed in the Parliament at midnight after a discussion throughout the day after a vote which saw 311 votes in its favour and 80 against it out of 391 members who were present and voting. The next challenge for the union government will now be a passage through Rajya Sabha where the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is currently in minority and will be banking on the support of like-minded parties to push through the legislation.

The CAB was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Home Minister on Monday afternoon and it was followed by a heated debate and discussion in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Bill has been declared unconstitutional by the opposition parties, saying that it segregates people on the basis of religion and is against the Constitution of India and the idea of secularism. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, in a dramatic protest, tore apart the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 arguing it to be anti-national. Ripping apart the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi claimed that it will lead to a new partition of the country. The Congress party called the bill communal in nature and said that it was further dividing the country. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the issue of citizenship was being politicised and that the government has a political motive behind the government's move.

READ: Chinks In JDU: Prashant Kishor Opposes Nitish Kumar's Stand On Citizenship Amendment Bill

During the late-night debate, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "No one should have any fear of being persecuted under the Narendra Modi government."

READ: Sachin Pilot: 'Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Is Against The Constitution Of The Country'

READ: PM Modi Lauds Amit Shah After Lok Sabha Passes Citizenship Amendment Bill