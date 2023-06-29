Amit Shah To Address Mega Rally In Bihar’s Lakhisarai On June 29

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address a mega rally on Thursday at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Shah will visit the state for the first time after the June 23 opposition meeting hosted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

The union home minister is scheduled to arrive at the airport here in the afternoon and will be received by senior BJP leaders, including the party's state president Samrat Choudhary, and union ministers from Bihar.

“From the airport, the home minister will take a helicopter for Lakhisarai. He will offer prayers at Ashok Dham, a famous shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, before addressing a public meeting there," Choudhary told PTI on Wednesday.

Shah last visited the state nearly three months ago.

"All people of the state, particularly those in Munger Lok Sabha constituency under which Lakhisarai falls, are welcome to attend Shah's public meeting where he will expound on the progress made by the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Choudhary said.

The Munger Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias 'Lalan', the national president of Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which dumped the BJP last year.

Security has been beefed up in the Munger Lok Sabha constituency in view of the union home minister's visit, and drones are being used for aerial surveillance as well, police said.

Shah will leave for New Delhi on Thursday evening.