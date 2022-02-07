Amit Shah To Address Parliament Today On Asaduddin Owaisi Car Attack Incident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, February 7, 2022, concerning the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at around 10.30 am and will then reiterate the same in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm.

It is to be noted that on February 3, the AIMIM chief's car was fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at around 6 pm when the Lok Sabha MP's vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24.

Luckily no one was reported hurt in the incident. Further, the AIMM chief urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

Asaduddin Owaisi rejects 'Z‘ security

Following the incident, The central government provided 'Z' category security to the Hyderabad MP. But he rejected the protection and urged the Centre to make him an 'A category' citizen 'at par' with all.

"I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) not invoked against those who fired at me? ...I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car," Owaisi had said in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, two people, one from Gautam Buddh Nagar and the other from Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in connection to the attack. Both have been charged with an attempt to murder case. An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Act at the Pilakhua Police Station.

In a statement, the Police had said, "One of the accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the other is Shubham, a native of Nakur in Saharanpur". The Police had informed that two pistols were seized from their possession and a Maruti Alto car has also been impounded.

