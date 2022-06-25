Amit Shah To Attend Consultative Committee Meet On Disaster Management & Forensic Science

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a two-day conference of the Consultative Committee of Home Affairs on Disaster Management and Forensic Science Capacities from June 25 in Gujarat's Kevadia, sources informed.

On day one, the meeting will start at 11 am over disaster management in which long-term steps for the formulation of a comprehensive policy to attenuate the perennial flood problems of the country will be discussed.

The emphasis is to bolster coordination between Central and state agencies to develop a system for forecasting floods and increase in water levels in major catchment zones of the country.

On the second day i.e. June 26, the meeting of the Consultative Committee of Home Affairs (CCHA) will begin at 11.30 am over forensic science capacities.

In the criminal justice system, forensic science is a critical element. Forensic scientists examine and analyse evidence from crime scenes and elsewhere to develop factual findings that can aid in the probe and prosecution of perpetrators of crime or acquit an innocent person from suspicion.

The meetings will be chaired by Amit Shah on June 25 and June 26. Other members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee (PCC) will also join the event. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other officials will also join the meeting.

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah