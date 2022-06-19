Amit Shah To Be Chief Guest At Cyber Safety, National Security Conference On Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the national conference on cyber safety and national security to be held at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday, according to an official statement.

The conference is being organised by the Home Ministry as part of the efforts to create mass awareness for the prevention of cyber crimes in the country, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the conference, it said.

In the run-up to Monday's conference, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA, in coordination with the Culture Ministry organised functions at 75 places in different states and Union Territories on cyber hygiene, prevention of cyber crimes, cyber safety and national security under the banner 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from June 8 to 17.

The conference will also be attended by Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra as well as senior officials of MHA, Culture Ministry, states and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a series of celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

