In a crucial development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting of the top officials of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the possible fallout of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on the Union Territory. As per sources, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, DGP Dilbag Singh, Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra among others will participate in this meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah by the end of this week. Sources indicated that the situation is likely to flare up along the Line of Control as well as the International Border which is evident from some recent incidents.

This assumes significance as the security establishment is minutely monitoring the Kabul visit of DG ISI Faiz Hameed. From the beginning of the crisis, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in the war-torn country and the safe return of Indians and vulnerable Afghan nationals. As a part of 'Operation Devi Shakti', India has evacuated more than 800 persons from Afghanistan.

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. The impasse over the formation of a government continues despite hectic parlays between the terror group and political leaders. While the Taliban has promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, its deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mullah Omar's son Mullah Mohammad Yaqub and Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani are expected to bag key posts. Moreover, speculation is rife that there is pressure on the terrorist outfit to include technocrats in the new set-up to gain international recognition.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Massoud and other fighters of the National Resistance Front are battling the Taliban from the Panjshir province. In a big setback to the resistance forces, their spokesperson Fahim Dashty was killed during the fighting with the terrorist outfit on September 5. Though the Taliban has claimed that it is close to gaining control of the entire province, the resistance forces have disputed this claim.