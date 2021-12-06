Amit Shah To Give Statement On Nagaland Civilian Killings In Parliament Today Amid Uproar

In a big development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the Nagaland civilian killings in Parliament on Monday while the Winter session is underway. As per sources, he shall speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 3 pm and 4 pm respectively. This comes amid Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore, RJD MP Manoj Jha and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi submitting an adjournment motion to discuss the firing incident in Nagaland which led to the death of 13 civilians.

Taking to Twitter a day earlier, Amit Shah stated, "Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State government will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families". Mentioning that this Special Investigation Team will be headed by an IGP-level officer, the Nagaland government announced an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased persons.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/44GXnFpsxO — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

The Nagaland civilian killings

On the evening of December 4, 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals leading to the death of 7 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces was carried out based on "credible intelligence inputs" on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath and assured that appropriate action will be taken after a Court of Inquiry concludes its investigation.

In a statement, the Assam Rifles stated, "Assam Rifles continues to maintain the highest levels of restraint to prevent further escalation of the situation and it requests all brothers and sisters of Nagaland to show extreme patience till the investigation is fully completed as already promised by Government authorities. Together, we must not endanger the existing harmony and must stop any mindless destruction to life or property". The Tizit Police Station registered a suo moto FIR alleging that the security forces intended to murder civilians.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Mon district and mobile internet and bulk messaging services have also been suspended there. Several organizations including the Naga Students' Federation has demanded the immediate repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the region. Besides this, it has called for a shutdown from 6 am to noon on Monday to condemn the civilian killings.