Amit Shah To Launch Virtual Platform, Part Of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' Project, At Qutub Minar Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a comprehensive virtual platform, part of the unique initiative of 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', on Thursday at Qutub Minar here, the Ministry of Culture said.

The ministry has initiated 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ (MGMD), a pan-India project under the National Mission on Cultural Mapping in coordination with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The main objective of the project is to culturally map India's 6.5 lakh villages, spanning 29 states and seven Union territories, on a comprehensive virtual platform, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shah will officially launch the virtual platform during a grand projection mapping show at the Qutub Minar slate at 7 pm on Thursday. The platform will connect people with villages of India, it said.

Through MGMD, people will get an opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse and vibrant cultural heritage of India. The core idea behind this project is to encourage appreciation for India's culture and traditions, paving way for economic growth, social harmony and artistic development in rural communities, officials said.

"There will be a launch event from 11 am to 10 pm at Qutub Minar in New Delhi tomorrow. The launch event promises to offer visitors the opportunity to explore and virtually travel through India's villages," the ministry said.

The exhibition and stalls will be open from 11 am to 10 pm, showcasing captivating glimpses of the cultural wonders, each village has to offer. The launch event will also feature a projection mapping show on the Qutub Minar monument, narrating different themes of "some of India's handpicked villages", it said.

Ministers of the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Animal Husbandry and other guests will be present on the occasion, the ministry said.

The MGMD launch film will offer an engaging and inspiring narrative, further deepening the connection to our cultural roots, it said.

The programme also includes a "Samvaad" (dialogue) between people from different villages and Shah, offering a unique opportunity to interact with the heart and soul of India's villages. This physical 'Samvaad' will be moderated by a radio jockey. The launch event will conclude with a music concert featuring celebrated artists, Javed Ali and Anweshaa, the statement said.

This comprehensive portal of MGMD showcases essential information about each village, including geographical location, demographic aspects and description of traditional dresses, ornaments, arts and crafts, temples, fairs, festivals, and much more. It serves as a one-stop destination for discovering, exploring, researching and virtually visiting every village in the country. Moreover, users have the opportunity to earn incentives and takeaways as they embark on their digital village journeys, it said.