Amit Shah To Meet CMs Of 10 Maoist-hit States To Push Fresh Strategy Against Extremism

In a bid to crackdown on Maoist activities in various regions of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be chairing a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 Maoist-hit states on Sunday to review the current status. The leaders will also discuss future roadmaps for security and development issues.

"The meeting is significant as it is learned to push fresh strategy in the fight against the left-wing extremism (LWE) in 10 Maorist affected states," official sources told ANI.

The meeting will be held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan where Chief Ministers of all the ten affected states - Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh - or their representatives will apprise Amit Shah about the current situation and the progress of developmental projects.

A similar meeting is reportedly held every year once or twice as per the need of the situation. However, the meeting did not happen last year due to COVID-19. On September 26, Chief Ministers and their representatives will share the measures taken so far by their administration to handle the extremists.

The meeting will also be attended by Director Generals of Police along with chief secretaries of these ten states and heads of paramilitary forces, during which the Intelligence Bureau (IB) will make a presentation on the issue. From the Union Ministry, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, IB Director Arvind Kumar, and other senior officials will be attending the meeting.

Union Home Minister Shah's office had received an invitation earlier this week to take stock of Maoist activities and discuss measures on how to tackle them. Shah is also expected to review development works like construction of roads, bridges, schools, health centres being carried out in Maoist-hit areas.

The meeting will have a special focus on Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra to ensure cooperation between state governments and police forces during Maoist operations.

Centre to intensify operations in Chhattisgarh

The government is reportedly planning to intensify operations in Chhattisgarh, where major attacks were witnessed in the last few years hitting security forces. The role of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Cobra and Bastariya Battalion in Chhattisgarh in the fight against terrorists would also be focussed.

According to the Union Home Ministry data, Maoist violence has reduced considerably in the country and the menace is prevalent now in just about 45 districts.

However, a total of 90 districts in the country are considered Maoists-affected and are covered under the Security Related Expenditure Scheme of the ministry. Maoist violence, also called Left Wing Extremism (LWE), was reported in 61 districts in 2019 and only about 45 districts in 2020.

About 380 security personnel, 1,000 civilians, and 900 Maoists were killed in different instances of violence in LWE-affected areas from 2015 till 2020. A total of about 4,200 Maoists have also surrendered during the same period, according to the data.

