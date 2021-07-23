Amit Shah To Meet CMs Of North Eastern States; Will Discuss Inter-state Border Conflicts

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the North Eastern States on Saturday. As per the report by news agency PTI, Amit Shah has summoned Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Police Chiefs of all the eight North-eastern states for the meeting.

Amit Shah to discuss border conflict with CM's of North Eastern states



The Union Minister of Cooperation has some official engagements in Meghalaya during his stay. Mr Shah will be chairing a closed-door meeting with the concerned authorities of the state, where he is likely to discuss interstate boundary conflicts being faced by several districts. The Minister is on a two-day visit commencing Saturday, to eight Northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. In the past, Assam has been facing boundary conflicts with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram.

His meetings come after the border conflict between Assam and Mizoram took a violent turn earlier this month and no resolution has been sought yet for the matter.The organisations are all prepared to apprise the union home minister on various issues of the state which included the need to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP), inter-state border disputes, the inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth. Based on the PTI report, Amit Shah will be inaugurating the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawiong in the outskirts of Shillong and the Cryogenic Plant at the New Shillong Towns. He is also scheduled to visit Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunji) on Sunday to inaugurate an afforestation project, to inaugurate the Greater Sohra Water Supply Scheme and he is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram there.



The home minister has also scheduled a 30 minutes meeting with the leaders of civil organisations where he is expected to listen to their grievances. Security has been beefed up here ahead of the visit of the union home minister. For his visit, the shops and markets have been asked to remain shut to avoid any law and order situation. As per the PTI report, All necessary measures are being taken to coordinate with the state police, central agencies, and the paramilitary forces during his visit.

PTI Inputs

Image: ANI