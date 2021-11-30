Amit Shah To Spend Night With BSF Jawans Near Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan On Dec 4

In order to boost the morale of the nation's bravehearts, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to spend one night in Rajasthan, near the India-Pakistan border. Shah is expected to stay with BSF members during his two-day visit to the state between December 4 and December 5, ANI reported, citing Home Ministry sources.

On December 4, Home Minister Shah will travel to Jaisalmer to engage with BSF men defending the region's international border. The Union Home Minister will be visiting Jaisalmer on the BSF's 57th Raising Day, which is being commemorated for the first time in the city.

Amit Shah to attend BJP state committee meeting

After arriving in Jaisalmer on December 4, Shah would assess the country's security on the western border and closely monitor night patrolling by the BSF troops, ANI reported. The Union minister will also spend the night at a border outpost in the area with BSF personnel. This will be the first time Home Minister Shah will spend the night near the border with BSF personnel.

On December 5, Home Minister Shah will attend the BSF's 57th Raising Day celebration before departing for Jaipur. Earlier, the BSF celebrated Raising Day in Delhi.

Later, on his second day in Jaipur, Home Minister Shah will head a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's state working committee and public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, Zila Pramukhs, panchayat Samiti members, and pradhans.

The BSF was established on December 1, 1965, to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. Anti-infiltration operations are also carried out by the BSF in Kashmir Valley, counter-insurgency operations in the North East, anti-Naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and protection of Integrated Check Posts along the Pakistan-Bangladesh International Border.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)