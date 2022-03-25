Amit Shah To Table Delhi Municipal Corp Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha: Here Are Its Features

As BJP and AAP faceoff over the delayed Delhi Municipal polls, Home Minister Amit Shah will table The Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) (Amendment) Act, 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Union Cabinet cleared the bill on Tuesday. The Bill aims to unification of three municipal corporations in Delhi.

As per reports, the Bill's salient features include:

Unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi and transfer control to the Central govt rather than the state government. In 2011, the MCD was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The Bill has replaced the word “Government” with “Central Government” in many of its provisions

Empowers the Centre to appoint a Special Officer to 'exercise the power and discharge the functions of the Corporation until the first meeting of the Corporation is held after the Act is implemented'.

Seats in the unified DMC to not exceed more than 250 — down from the existing 272, which will be determined by the Centre at the time of establishment of Corporation. Reports claim that this provision paves way for a delimitation exercise that will delay MCD polls.

Delay in MCD polls

The State Election Commission has delayed the MCD polls as the Centre plans to table the above bill in the Budget session of Parliament to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi. Hence, it said, that the poll panel is examining the communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it has decided to defer the announcement of election schedule of the civic body. The SEC in its statement also said that it has sufficient time to conduct civic elections before the expiry of the term on May 18 as the election process normally takes only about 30 days.

Enraged at the SEC, Kejriwal fumed, "Date for MCD polls was to be announced at 5 pm on March 9 but the same day an hour ago. Centre wrote to State EC to combine all 3 civic bodies into one, & that polls should be delayed. EC agreed to do so. The State Election Commissioner must reveal if he was threatened (by Centre) with ED, I-T, CBI raids or has been given a post-retirement role after April". AAP eyes to wrest away the MCDs from BJP which has held the three civic bodies - NDMC, SDMC and EDMC since 2012.

He added, "Main motive wasn't the unification of all 3 MCDs. Had they wanted, they would've done it in last 7 yrs. Motive was to postpone polls. I appeal to the PM with folded hands that if we force EC to cancel elections, it weakens it & the country. We've to protect the nation". He has openly challenged the BJP to hold MCD polls without delay and win. In case BJP wins, Kejriwal has vowed to quit politics.